Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

