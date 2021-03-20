Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.