Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to sta…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. …
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatur…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfa…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It look…