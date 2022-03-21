Muscatine's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
