Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

