Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
