This evening in Muscatine: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
