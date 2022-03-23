This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will not be as pleasant as Wednesday, but it will still be too warm for anything but rain today. That changes on Friday. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our updated forecast.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head …
Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers a…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degr…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear sk…