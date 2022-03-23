Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Rain showers early transitioning to snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.