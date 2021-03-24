This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area…
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Muscatine: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatur…