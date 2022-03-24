Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Muscatine, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Not a good way to end the work week for the eastern half of the state. Cold, windy, and a rain/snow mix. See where snow is most likely and what's in store for the weekend in our updated forecast video.
The gloomy weather continues. Snow will be limited to the western half of the state today, but will make a move to the east Thursday. Find out when it will all finally end in our updated forecast.
While eastern Iowa will see dry weather & slightly warmer temps today, temps will already be falling in the western part of the state & rain will be moving in. Track the changes in our updated video.
Both thunderstorms and snow are expected across Iowa today! The rain and snow will be slow to exit the state as well. Here's all the weather info you need for today through Thursday.
Dry in the western part of the state, but rain and snow will linger for the eastern half. Not much wind today, but that will change in a big way for Friday. Here's all the weather info you need.
