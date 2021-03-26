Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.