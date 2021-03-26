This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
