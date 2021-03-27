Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.