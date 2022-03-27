 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News