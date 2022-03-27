Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.