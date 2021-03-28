This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Muscatine, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
