Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.