Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomor…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We…
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures wi…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfa…
This evening in Muscatine: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. K…
This evening in Muscatine: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahe…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.