Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Windy early. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

