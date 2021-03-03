Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It sh…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Friday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should b…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mainly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degre…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Monday, with temperatures in the 3…