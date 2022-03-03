 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News