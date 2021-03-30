For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.