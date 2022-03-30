For the drive home in Muscatine: Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Thursday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
