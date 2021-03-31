Muscatine's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
