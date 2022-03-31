This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
