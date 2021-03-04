Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
