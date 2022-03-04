This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
