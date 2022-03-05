Muscatine's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
