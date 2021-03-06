This evening in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It sh…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Monday, with temperatures in the 3…
Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cl…
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscat…