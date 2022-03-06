 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

