This evening in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
