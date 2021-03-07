 Skip to main content
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

