For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Win…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, wi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see…