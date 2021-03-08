This evening in Muscatine: Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It sh…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel much colder at -11.05. We'll see a low te…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 7F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might …