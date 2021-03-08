 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Muscatine: Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern lights dance over Finnish Lapland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News