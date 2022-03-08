For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just mostly sunny and breezy across Iowa today, but snow will begin to push back into the state Wednesday and then stick around. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest timing and amounts.
Snow for the morning commute in the Quad Cities. Otherwise dry across Iowa today, but we're already watching our next snow chance. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Windy...showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Thursday, wi…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see…