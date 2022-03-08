Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.