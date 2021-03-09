This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 24 mph. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
