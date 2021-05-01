Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
