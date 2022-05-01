 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News