This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
