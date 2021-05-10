This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
