May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.