May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Local Weather

