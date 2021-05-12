This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 …
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. P…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Highs in the 5…