For the drive home in Muscatine: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later during the night. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Muscatine Friday. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
