This evening in Muscatine: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
