May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.