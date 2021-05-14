This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. P…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area …
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecast…