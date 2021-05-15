 Skip to main content
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

