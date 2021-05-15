This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the…
Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecast…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see …