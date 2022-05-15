This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
