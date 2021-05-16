 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

