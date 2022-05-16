May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.