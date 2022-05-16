Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The record breaking heat continues today, but a cold front will begin to push into Iowa this evening. Showers and storms look likely with the front and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in and around the Quad Cities Friday. Rain chance lingers through the weekend in Iowa
Dry in far western Iowa today, but severe weather possible in far eastern Iowa. Rain and cooler temperatures for everyone this weekend. Get all the details in our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Record breaking heat expected Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms possible in western Iowa
The heat and humidity will be the main story to the east, but the stormy weather is the big story for the western half of the state today and tomorrow. Here's the latest on what to expect both days.
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forec…