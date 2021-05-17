This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 …
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecast…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rai…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area …
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Fol…