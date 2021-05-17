May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.