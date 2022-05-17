Muscatine's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
