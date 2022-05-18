Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
