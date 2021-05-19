This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
