May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Muscatine. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.