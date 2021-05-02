Muscatine's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
