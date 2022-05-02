This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
